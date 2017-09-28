Michael Bennett talks about his roadside chat with veterans
Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, one of the players who has not stood for the national anthem this season, talks about his interaction with a group of veterans and a military wife outside Seahawks headquarters.
KING 2:40 PM. PDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks
-
Michael Bennett and vets have roadside chat
-
Another dead orca calf prompts protest
-
Seattle's space business growing
-
New study shows traffic trouble spots
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
State not prepared for earthquakes
-
Oversight for Seattle Police off-duty jobs
-
Investigatory hearing on Sound Transit
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sun
More Stories
-
Veterans talk about emotional roadside chat with…Sep 28, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
Anti-abortion campaign appears to be behind ominous…Sep 26, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Washington State and Seattle are suing opioid…Sep 28, 2017, 9:56 a.m.