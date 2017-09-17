Michael Bennett's brother speaks at rally in support of him

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Smoky air quality in Washington
-
La Nina means wetter cooler winter
-
Tree remains s ymbol of strength for Oso survivors
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Space Needle to get facelift
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
First Alert Weather
-
American women attacked with acid
-
Pacific Northwest could be in for another La Niña winter
-
UnReal Estate on Hat Island - KING 5 Evening
More Stories
-
Missing girl to speak through Puyallup PD social…Sep 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
Seattle rally supports Bennett, Kaepernick before…Sep 17, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
McDonald's manager stabs attacker in the chest, police saySep 17, 2017, 4:28 p.m.