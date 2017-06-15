MI car dealership trolls panhandler it says refused job offer

(Photo: Facebook)

BRIGHTON, MICH. - A car dealership near Detroit is making news after posting a sign telling people not to donate to a panhandler outside their property. The dealership claims it offered the man a job and he refused.

The man is often seen near the business in Brighton asking for money.

The dealership put the sign up Tuesday, reading “Please Do Not give anything to this Panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10.00/HR. He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job. please donate to a more worthy cause.”

