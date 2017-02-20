Meet the men who knit

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 arrests after elderly woman killed in Snohomish County
-
Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock
-
Petition to remove Sawant from council gains momentum
-
Resolution for Burke-Gilman 'missing link' in sight?
-
Hot car invention kid
-
Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Crews making progress after raw sewage dump
-
'Can you hear me?' scam hits Tacoma
More Stories
-
Study ranks Seattle as 10th worst commute in the nationFeb 20, 2017, 8:07 a.m.
-
Two arrested after elderly woman killed in Snohomish CountyFeb 19, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
Raw sewage dump into Puget Sound has crews working…Feb 20, 2017, 5:10 a.m.