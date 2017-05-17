McCain compares Trump scandal to Watergate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Affordable small home village on Vashon
-
Extended interview with Tootsie Clark's son Don
-
Is apple cider vinegar really a miracle drink?
-
First Alert Weather
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
Brain fluid was leaking from this mans ear; his wet pillow was clue
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their investigations
-
Just a Ferry Away: Anderson Island
-
Vashon Islanders feeling the housing squeeze
More Stories
-
Nine Bellevue businesses damaged in building fireMay 17, 2017, 3:40 a.m.
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their…May 16, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit Seattle WednesdayMay 11, 2017, 8:25 a.m.