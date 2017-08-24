Mass. hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax.

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk (WON'-zick), of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years.

She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee.

Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

About $120 million of the tax revenue will go to the federal government, and $20 million will go to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts lottery officials say they sold $13 million in total ticket sales for the drawing, with $8.4 million of that on Wednesday.

© 2017 Associated Press