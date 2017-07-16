CARLTON, Wash. – A 1,000 acre fire burning in Okanogan County has destroyed one abandoned home and remains active Sunday morning, fire crews said.

As of 7:45 a.m., the Canyon Creek Fire is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres so far and destroyed one abandoned home. The fire began one mile north of Carlton near mile post 23 on the east side of the roadway on Saturday, per the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Mandatory level three evacuations remain in place for the area of Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up to Texas Creek. This means you need to leave the area immediately.

Level two evacuations remain in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek.

Officials said they will reevaluate those evacuation levels throughout the day Sunday.

Okanogan PUD had shut off power from Twisp to Libby Creek due to burned power lines and poles. Officials said Sunday morning power was isolated and restored to most users, and they plan to replace the burned poles later in the day.

SR 153 remains closed except for local traffic at Lower Beaver Creek and the intersection of Twisp/Carlton Road just south of Carlton. The roadway is closed because of tree snags next to the road as well as fire equipment so crews can battle the fire. WSDOT is managing the closure, officials said.

There are two shelters in place, one at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp, and the other is at Brewster High School.

6PM 7/15: Two Red Cross evacuation shelter options for #CanyonCreekFire: Methow Valley Community Center & Brewster High School. #WaWildfire pic.twitter.com/Ew1nbDLigi — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) July 16, 2017

.@waDNR_fire tells me around 25 homes are evacuated because of #CanyonCreekFire. State help brought in from Olympic Pen & Eastern WA pic.twitter.com/zc6oR0gKzB — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) July 16, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV