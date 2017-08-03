Man who backflipped off bridge is awake and in stable condition

SPOKANE, Wash --- The man who was in critical condition after backflipping off a bridge into the Spokane River is now awake and has passed the "swallow test."

Tyler Wright's cousin posted on Facebook to say that he is awake and doing better.

Here is the full post.

UPDATE: The cousin of Tyler Wright, 25, says he is awake and passed "swallow test". Tyler back flipped off from top of bridge. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/v9yI7ETeLX — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 4, 2017

Wright was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after attempting to backflip off an abandoned bridge in Spokane. He over rotated and hit the water hard enough to knock himself out.

