Man hacks his Alexa to talk out of Halloween skull

This is what nightmares are made of.

While Halloween has come and gone, Mike McGurrin has kept the holiday alive in his house...to some degree.

Taking inspiration from the Big Mouth Billy Bass Alexa, McGurrin took his Amazon Echo and an old skull he used as a Halloween decoration and hacked his Alexa to talk out of it, according to Mashable.

McGurrin dubbed the hack ‘Project Yorick’ and documented how you too can have your Alexa talking out of a skull on Hackster.io. According to McGurrin’s page, it could take up to 10 hours to rig.

What will the world come up with next?

