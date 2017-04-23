Relative defends names on 'Liberty Place' monument

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw video: Boat hits whale in Puget Sound
-
Father searching for man who attacked his son
-
Trail cutters damaging park near state Capitol
-
State patrol: Chyna Thomas accident 'tragic'
-
Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world
-
Tulip Time
-
Parenthood times four
-
March for Science rally at Seattle Center
-
Campbell's Soup Recalls Chicken Soup
-
Fighting homeless trash with postcards
More Stories
-
Boat hits whale near Whidbey IslandApr 23, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
Housing Hike: The reality of the Western Washington…Apr 24, 2017, 3:26 a.m.
-
Man whose son was beaten at Gas Works Park asks for…Apr 23, 2017, 3:01 p.m.