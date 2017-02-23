Which are the five most affordable housing cities in Puget Sound?

SEATTLE - Seattle is undoubtedly one of the hottest housing markets in the country. But Zillow officials say there are still pockets of affordability across the Puget Sound region.

Zillow looked at median income and compared it to median home values to come up with a list of most affordable cities.

The most affordable city in the Puget Sound region is Marysville, where the average person will spend roughly 16.2 percent of income on a mortgage. Tacoma, Auburn, Kent and Federal Way round out the top five most affordable cities.

The least affordable city is Bellevue, where residents spend nearly 30-percent of their income on housing. The median home value is $638,900 and the median household income is $98,804 in Bellevue.

The headlines about housing can often look scary, but chief Zillow economist Svenja Gudell says for now, people can find a more positive outlook if they look beneath the surface.

"Seattle is certainly a very hot housing market right now," says Gudell. "We’re seeing a lot of demand, a lot of newcomers to the area and as that continues, we’ll see even more of these outlying communities start to heat up a bit and get more expensive."

The most expensive cities in the area are Bellevue, Seattle, Everett, Renton, and Kirkland.