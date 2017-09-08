You want to be a junior cowboy? Try mutton busting

Want to be a junior cowboy? Try mutton busting. (Photo: KING)

Forget about the rides, shows or fried food.

The Winter family comes to the Washington State Fair for the "mutton busting."

For $15, if your child is under between 4 and 7, under 60 pounds and likes to get dirty, they can strap on the protective gear and go sheep riding.

The goal is to hang on for eight seconds. The top three finishers in each daytime competition face off at the big boys' rodeo every night. And at the end of the state fair, the nightly champs have a final competition.

Roman Martin, 6, held onto the adult female sheep the longest, earning him first place.

"I practice on my dad. My dad pretends to be a sheep," said Roman Martin.

His big sister, Winter, 6, finished second.

