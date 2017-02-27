Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design

Costume Designer Colleen Atwood, winner of the Best Costume Design award for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

YAKIMA, Wash. - Colleen Atwood, a native from Yakima, took home an Oscar Sunday night for Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'

The Oscar also represents the first Academy Award for a film in the Harry Potter franchise.

Fantastic Beasts celebrated Atwood's win on Twitter:

Congrats to now four time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who brought her magic to the Wizarding World. #Oscars #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/81ZUsAVJXH — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 27, 2017

Other nominees included:

Joanna Johnston - ALLIED

Consolata Boyle - FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Madeline Fontaine - JACKIE

Mary Zophres - LA LA LAND

It's the fourth Academy Award for Atwood. Previously, she's taken home awards for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Alice in Wonderland.

