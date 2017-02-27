Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design

YAKIMA, Wash. - Colleen Atwood, a native from Yakima, took home an Oscar Sunday night for Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'
The Oscar also represents the first Academy Award for a film in the Harry Potter franchise.
Fantastic Beasts celebrated Atwood's win on Twitter:
Congrats to now four time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who brought her magic to the Wizarding World. #Oscars #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/81ZUsAVJXH— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 27, 2017
Other nominees included:
- Joanna Johnston - ALLIED
- Consolata Boyle - FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
- Madeline Fontaine - JACKIE
- Mary Zophres - LA LA LAND
It's the fourth Academy Award for Atwood. Previously, she's taken home awards for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Alice in Wonderland.
