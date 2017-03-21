WSU student hopes creative rap will convince Fallon to hire him as intern

(Photo courtesy : Jake Sirianni, Youtube)

PULLMAN, Wash. --- One Washington State University student is going the extra mile to get his dream internship at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jake Sirianni, a student at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, posted a hilarious video of himself performing a rewritten version of Blackalicious’ “Alphabet Aerobics.”

In Sirianni’s version, he lists all the reasons he would be a great intern, plus some of the comedy writers and performers he looks up to.

In his edited video, Fallon stands behind him with the letters of the alphabet on signs as Sirianni raps his way through. We’re pretty sure the video is from the time Daniel Radcliffe covered the song with Fallon.

KREM 2 has reached out to Jake Sirianni but he was not immediately available for comment. WSU posted a link to the video on their Facebook page on Tuesday that had people commenting"Go Cougs!" They also used the hashtag #HireJake.

Jake, just a suggestion as a CBS affiliate, we think you should next record a Carpool Karaoke for your application to The Late Late Show with James Corden!

© 2017 KREM-TV