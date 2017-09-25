WSU president declines to punish College Republicans

Washington State University. (Photo: KREM)

The president of Washington State University is declining to withdraw official recognition and support for the WSU College Republicans group.



President Kirk Schulz says all registered student organizations must adhere to university policies to remain in good standing.



Last week, a dozen Democratic state legislators from Western Washington sent Schulz a letter criticizing the role of the College Republican's former president during a rally that turned violent this summer in Charlottesville, Virginia. They also contended the College Republicans had a record of hate speech on the WSU campus.



But Schulz noted that the former president, James Allsup, was acting on his own accord in Charlottesville and has since stepped down as president. Schulz says no state funds, student funds, or university resources were used to facilitate his Virginia trip.

© 2017 Associated Press