WSP dedicates memorial to K9s killed in line of duty

WSP K9 Patrick. (Photo: Custom)

The Washington State Patrol is creating a memorial to honor K9’s killed in the line of duty.

WSP experienced its first line of duty K9 death in April 2016 when K9 Patrick was killed.

Many people reached out to K9 Patrick’s partner, Trooper Mike Allan, asking how they could help. After many months of planning and coordination with WSP’s K9 handlers, a permanent K9 memorial will be dedicated near the WSP Fallen Officer Memorial in Shelton, Washington.

The granite stone will be permanently etched with K9 Patrick’s name and end of watch date. The memorial will serve a tribute to the service and sacrifice of WSP K9s lost in the line of duty.

If you are interested in donating to the WSP K9 Memorial, you can do so through the WSP Memorial Foundation. Donations can be made on the WSPMF website or checks can be mailed to WSPMF, PO Box 7544, Olympia, WA 98507. Please note “K9 Memorial” on your donation.

Any additional funds raised will be donated to the fallen officer memorials across the state.

