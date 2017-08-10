WSDOT to hold open house over viaduct demolition Thursday

The Alaskan Way Viaduct (Photo: KING)

WSDOT will hold an open house on Thursday night to discuss the upcoming demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. After years of construction, delay, and discussion, the viaduct will be coming down in early 2019.

WSDOT will hold an open house from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at a waterfront space at 1400 Western Avenue.

Right now, WSDOT is in the process of collecting bids from possible contractors. Once they get all of the bids, they will make a selection. That's expected early 2018. The group will be in charge of the design and execution of the demolition.

The southern mile of the viaduct was torn down in 2011, but that project was a lot easier to pull off. The upcoming demolition will take place in the heart of the city, in some cases inches from downtown buildings, with utilities underneath the existing structure. The viaduct will be torn down section by section.

If you are unable to attend the open house, WSDOT has provided a comprehensive look at the planned project.

© 2017 KING-TV