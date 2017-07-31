WSDOT selling historic Puyallup River Bridge

Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

If you'd like to be the owner of a historic Washington state bridge, now is your chance.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking a new owner for the State Route 167 Puyallup River bridge, which was retired in 2015 after more than eight decades of service.



It was originally built in 1925 and has been stored on WSDOT property nearby. WSDOT said the bridge sported the longest riveted steel, Warren-type through-truss span built prior to 1940 when it was in use.



The new owner of the bridge will have to maintain the bridge and its features that make it historic, WSDOT said, in order to continue its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places.



It has to be relocated from WSDOT storage property before June 2019.



Find out how you can be the next owner.

