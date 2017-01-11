WSDOT proposes fix for Highway 9 congestion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snow in Portland
-
Wrong-way driver killed on I-5
-
Hospitalized Hawks fan gets uplifting message
-
Everett business goes cash-free to stop crime
-
Full footage: Drone crashes into Space Needle
-
Bothell appliance store closes without delivering orders
-
Warren Moon's initial thoughts on Seahawks win over Lions
More Stories
-
Seattle and San Francisco mayors discuss homeless crisisJan 12, 2017, 1:57 a.m.
-
Wide-ranging news conference finds Trump confident,…Jan 11, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
How do we bridge the opportunity gap in education?Jan 11, 2017, 6:49 p.m.