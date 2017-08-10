WSDOT holds open house over viaduct demolition

The Alaskan Way Viaduct (Photo: KING)

The Washington State Department of Transportation held an open house Thursday night to discuss the upcoming demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

After years of construction, delay, and discussion, the viaduct will be coming down in early 2019.

WSDOT is in the process of collecting bids from possible contractors. Once they get all of the bids, they will make a selection. That's expected early 2018. The group will be in charge of the design and execution of the demolition.

The southern mile of the viaduct was torn down in 2011, but that project was a lot easier to pull off. The upcoming demolition will take place in the heart of the city, in some cases inches from downtown buildings, with utilities underneath the existing structure. The viaduct will be torn down section by section.

Neighbors like David Brickner had questions about construction noise.

“Hearing the jackhammers,” he said of his concerns.



Brickner was upset to find out WSDOT will ask Seattle for a noise variance, which requests crews could work around the clock.

“(It) doesn’t make me happy,” said Brickner of the variance proposal.

WSDOT said the variance would address proposed nighttime noise levels, activities allowed at night, and noise monitoring, along with possibly a 24-hour hotline for neighbors to complain.

If you are unable to attend the open house, WSDOT has provided a comprehensive look at the planned project.

© 2017 KING-TV