Wrong-way driver killed on I-5

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Toughening the distracted driving law
-
Hottest real estate neighborhoods in Seattle area
-
Bothell appliance store closes without delivering orders
-
Burien debates sanctuary city, again
-
Family files suit against state over inmate's early release
-
WSU students die in crashes driving to campus
-
Lyft driver banned for demanding cash payment
-
Seahawks superfan shares names with QB
-
Warren Moon's initial thoughts on Seahawks win over Lions
More Stories
-
KeyArena teardown an option, according to new…Jan 11, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
-
Amid Russia reports, Trump set for questions at…Jan 11, 2017, 6:13 a.m.
-
Wrong-way driver killed after crashing into…Jan 11, 2017, 4:46 a.m.