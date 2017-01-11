SEATTLE - A driver was killed Wednesday morning after crashing into an ambulance along Northbound Interstate 5 near Michigan Street.

The driver was traveling the wrong-way in the northbound HOV lanes according to Washington State Patrol.

Two medics and a patient in the ambulance were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes remain closed while Washington State Patrol concludes their investigation.

All lanes at Michigan ST are blocked for a fatality collision. Troopers are invest cause of wrong-way driver. #bepatient &I expect delays! pic.twitter.com/fBM5LMsUfB — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 11, 2017

(© 2017 KING)