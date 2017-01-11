KING
Wrong-way driver killed after crashing into ambulance

KING 4:51 AM. PST January 11, 2017

SEATTLE - A driver was killed Wednesday morning after crashing into an ambulance along Northbound Interstate 5 near Michigan Street.

The driver was traveling the wrong-way in the northbound HOV lanes according to Washington State Patrol. 

Two medics and a patient in the ambulance were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes remain closed while Washington State Patrol concludes their investigation.

 

 

