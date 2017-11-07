Bomb squad investigating wrong-way crash on SR 9 in Snohomish

A wrong-way accident involving a truck and car on SR 9 at 164th St. SE near Snohomish has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes. (Photo: KING)

A wrong-way crash involving a truck and car on SR 9 at 164th St. SE near Snohomish has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes as a bomb squad investigates the scene.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car was going southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a box truck head-on. It's unknown how many people were in either vehicle or if there are any injuries.

WSP says the driver of the car got out and fled on foot. Authorities were able to capture the driver and take him into custody. At some point, the driver told WSP that there was a bomb in the car. A bomb squad was called and is on scene to investigate the car.

