Wrong way accident sends two drivers to the hospital in Federal Way

(Photo: Sillman, Jason, KING)

Two drivers are in the hospital after one of their vehicles crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic causing both to crash in Federal Way.

Police believe that one of the drivers who was going northbound on Pacific Highway South crossed the center divider line at South 340th Street and struck another driver who was going southbound.

Both drivers were taken to Harborview with serious injuries according to the South King Fire Department.

Traffic investigators are working to figure out a cause of the accident.

