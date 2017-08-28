Wounded warriors play, compete as a way to heal

Retired Airman Adrianna Ruark participated in wheelchair basketball as part of the Wounded Warriors program. (Photo: KING)

Dozens of physically and emotionally wounded soldiers and airmen from around the country went through a different kind of training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord this week.

The service members learned how to fire arrows and play wheelchair basketball and will learn how to sprint from former Olympian Consuella Moore.

“These are living legends,” said Moore.

The more than 150 participants are part of the military’s Wounded Warrior program and they’re recovering from traumatic brain injuries, wounds, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Everybody’s getting free from everything,” said retired Air Force Airman Alex Rodriguez, who is battling PTSD following a deployment to Afghanistan in 2011.

He said he hasn’t been able to hold a job since.

“You don’t really necessarily get better from it; you just find ways to cope with it,” he said.

But he said being with peers who can relate to what he’s going through does help.

This is the third consecutive year Rodriguez has attended the Wounded Warrior event.

“These are the connections that make things better,” said Rodriguez.

