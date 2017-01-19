Wounded Mount Vernon officer 'conscious' and 'having conversations'

Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry, who was shot in the head while investigating a shooting, has made "major improvements' the last few days, says his daughter.

SEATTLE -- A Mount Vernon police officer who was shot in the head while investigating a shooting has made "major improvements' the last few days, says his daughter.

Officer Mike McClaughry has been recovering at Harborview Medical Center ever since the December 15 shooting. He was in the intensive care unit in critical condition for weeks until earlier this month, when he showed signs of improvement.

His daughter, April McClaughry, who has been documenting his progress on Facebook, on Thursday said her father was conscious and talking and posted pictures of his progress.

"He is more conscious and is actually having conversations. I spoke with him over the phone tonight and told him about some of the fundraising events and all the amazing support he's had over the last month. He's quite blown away," she said.

Earlier this week, doctors told his family that he will likely be blind.

"His sight situation hasn't changed and may not for many months, if it even does. He may be blinded for life but we are hoping for the best! He will still thrive though and he is in really good spirits!" she added.

There's been an outpouring of community support for Officer McClaughry.

April McClaughry's full Facebook update on January 19:

Good evening everyone. So some good news, dad has made some major improvements in the last few days! He is more conscious and is actually having conversations. I spoke with him over the phone tonight and told him about some of the fundraising events and all the amazing support he's had over the last month. He's quite blown away. I'm not sure if he will remember it all because his short term memory seems to be a bit off but that just means I get to tell him again until his brain has healed itself enough. His sight situation hasn't changed and may not for many months, if it even does. He may be blinded for life but we are hoping for the best! He will still thrive though and he is in really good spirits!

This also means that he is strong enough to stay at Harborview and move to the rehab floor soon. He won't have to move and can stay there until he's ready to come home.

A funny anecdote:

Sunday I was there with my Uncle Steve, my mom and a co-worker (female). My dad was semi-unconscious and kept trying to flash us because he was hot.

My uncle would say "now Mike, there are three ladies present in the room" My dad smiled and held up two fingers implying that there were only two ladies in the room. My uncle said "no there are three, your wife, your daughter and (to keep her anonymous, we will call her Mary) Mary. My dad again raised two fingers implying that there were only two ladies present so we laughed and I said "oh it must be mom." He put one finger up, wagged it in a no, no, no fashion and pointed to Mary. We all laughed and she was like "what!? I'm not a lady!"

My dad had a huge smile on his face while he laid in bed with his eyes closed and hands gently clasped together on his chest. He was very proud of himself. Very funny and good to see that his sense of humor is still in tact.

Thank you again to all of you for the support, donations, help, prayers, etc.

My dad was saying that he really appreciates it and wants to thank everyone as well! :)

