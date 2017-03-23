World War II-era grenade found in Fort Worden State Park

A Port Angeles resident found an old World War II-era grenade partially buried in the sand at Fort Worden State Park. (Photo: Port Angeles Police Department)

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - Authorities have destroyed a World War II-era grenade that was found in the sand on a beach in Fort Worden State Park, near Port Townsend.

According to Port Townsend police, an area resident found the grenade while walking on the beach Sunday. The man didn't want to leave the grenade on the beach, so he took it home and called 911 to report his finding.



The State Patrol Bomb Squad picked up the grenade and took it to be destroyed.

One of the rangers searched the area where the grenade was found, just west of the Pt. Wilson lighthouse, for additional grenades. Due to high tide and storm debris, he didn't find any more additional suspicious items.

Fort Worden functioned as a military base through both World War I and World War II. Police say officers have found other old shells in the past.



Fort Worden State Park rangers say visitors should not remove items found at the park that appear to be archaeological or historical. Using metal detectors is only permitted in some parts of approved state parks.

