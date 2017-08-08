More than 70 workers, who were fired from Sarbanand Farms after they called attention to unfair and abusive work conditions, planned to march in protest Tuesday at the berry farm's management office in Sumas.

According to workers, one farmworker developed heat stroke and later died.

The Department of Labor and Industries said they'd heard similar reports, but they're still investigating the claims to make an independent confirmation.

The Tuesday march in Sumas was to demand accountability for the farm worker's death and to demand payment of their owed wages, according to a news release from the Latino Advocacy organization.

Norm Hartman, a spokesman for the farm, said the farm does not comment on "labor issues." When asked about the farmworker's death, he had no comment.

Guest workers also marched on Monday at the Whatcom County Courthouse.

The workers were recruited under the H2A program, which is also known as a guest worker program.

