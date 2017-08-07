Worker hurt in fall inside Seattle tunnel project

SEATTLE (AP) - A man working inside the Highway 99 tunnel in Seattle was injured when he fell 15 feet from a tipping scaffold.
The Seattle Times reports the incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Saturday from the south portal of the tunnel, where people and supplies enter to build the double-deck highway.
Chris Dixon with contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners says the man apparently was installing a roadside wall.
The Seattle Fire Department says the 58-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Seattle Tunnel Partners and the state Department of Labor & Industries have started investigations.
Although tunnel boring machine Bertha finished digging in April, 1½ years of work remains until traffic enters in 2019.
Several workers have been hurt during the project but there have been no fatalities.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs