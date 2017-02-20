Work to alleviate Lake Serene flooding starts Tuesday

Rising lake levels at Lake Serene in Lynnwood are connected to the blockage of its only outflow pipe. With residents trying to fight off the water, Snohomish County will start construction on a new pipe Tuesday. (Photo: KING)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Snohomish County said work on a new pipe to drain Lake Serene would start Tuesday. However, officials acknowledged construction would not finish for several weeks and is complicated by the already high water levels in the lake it is intended to drain.

Homes around Lake Serene have battled the rising lake levels for months. Long-time residents said it's higher than it's ever been, encroaching on yards, basements, and houses.

"I haven't slept in two weeks," said Joe Drazich, who lives on the lake's western shore, "But I'm going to get a resolution to this. I'm going to solve the problem."

The problem is caused by the blockage of the lake's main outflow pipe. That means as runoff, rain, and other water descends to the base of the watershed, the lake only fills up.

Homeowners dealt with the same issue a few years ago, and many are frustrated nothing was done to fix the issue then.

"It's the fact that nobody's paying attention," said homeowner Al Ostman. "Right now, I'm within 20 inches of flooding."

A persistent complication is the location of the existing outflow pipe. Snohomish County said because it is on private property, access is a problem.

The county plans to pay for more than half of the $800,000 it will cost to replace the pipe. Homeowners will pay the rest.

"The only people to benefit from (the new pipe) are the 95 lakefront owners," said Will Hall with Snohomish County Surface Water Management, explaining why homeowners are paying. "That is a special benefit."

"Higher lake levels only affect private landowners," he continued, "Not public access."

Ostman wonders why he, and others on the lake, need to pay extra at all.

"It's designated a stormwater tax," he said, "So where's the money going?"

Hall said a two phase plan is in the works, starting with the immediate need of a new pipe, and concluding with an upgrade on the rest of the water system in future years.

