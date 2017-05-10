Woof! Furry 5K to raise money for Seattle Animal Shelter

Animal lovers, pet owners and dogs themselves can contribute to an important cause in a fun way this Saturday by participating in the 18th annual Furry 5K.

Hosted by the Seattle Animal Shelter, the Furry 5K is one of the few races in Puget Sound that allows its participants to bring their dogs. Participants can choose to walk or run, but some restrictions, like puppy age, can limit your ability to participate in the run.

The race will be followed by a Pet-a-Palooza, which will include entertainment, vendors, food and fun for the whole family. Your furry friend can even practice its dog-walk during the CityDog Magazine's Cover Model Search.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Seattle Animal Shelter and the organizations it supports, such as the Help the Animals Fund, which raises money for veterinary care for needy animals.

The race will take place at Seward Park in Seattle. You can register online or at the race starting at 10 a.m. The run will start at 11:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 11:40 a.m.

