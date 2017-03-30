Woodland Park Zoo welcomes newest penguin
A new addition at The Woodland Park Zoo! A baby Humboldt penguin just hatched and is growing bigger every day. It's great news for the zoo, which has been working to increase the number of Humboldt penguins born in captivity.
KING 6:06 PM. PDT March 30, 2017
