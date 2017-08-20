Woman who suffered eclipse eye damage urges caution

It's important if you plan to view the eclipse that you use appropriate protection for your eyes. Special glasses, solar viewers or a pinhole camera are a few of the options that can prevent damage.

Barbara Twaddell of Shoreline is among those who went to Oregon for the optimal eclipse viewing. She seems to like everyone else caught up in the eclipse excitement, but it's not the first time she's seen one.

Twaddell says it’s a unique experience “it's an event, I just love seeing that and getting dark, seeing stars in the middle of the day.”

The first eclipse she saw, as a child, was only a partial one but it left a permanent mark on her life. In 1960, her 5th-grade teacher took the class outside to view the partial eclipse “I was really interested because I was interested in astronomy and I wanted to stay out, and I watched the whole thing,” she said.

Twaddell said there wasn't much awareness about damaging your eyes. “We kind of cupped our hands over our eyes to get a slit, and it wasn't painful at all,” she explained. “That night I went home, and my eye was kind of aching.”

Soon she started noticed letters were missing in words, and she failed an eye test. “I went to the eye doctor, and he told me I had quite a few burns in the retina on my left eye, and he told me it was permanent.”

She went on to watch the eclipse in 1979 and is in Oregon for a front row seat for this eclipse. “I just hope people know to protect their eyes and don't think they can look for a little while because you can burn,” she said. “It can be worse than mine, and it affected me for a long time, so I would say use protection, especially little kids."

She's been giving special eclipse glasses to everyone she knows and doesn't want anyone to miss this spectacular event; she just hopes they do it safely.

