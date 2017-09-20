A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place at a home in the 3100 block of York Road in unincorporated Snohomish County between Lynnwood and Everett.

Another adult woman and three children were inside the house at the time of the shooting, said Snohomish County Sheriff's office spokesperson Shari Ireton.

Detectives do not have any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

York Rd between Alexander Rd and Beverly Park Rd is closed while detectives conclude their investigation.

