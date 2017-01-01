Woman killed in Seattle hit-and-run crash

(Photo: Mark Anderson, KING)

SEATTLE -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say it happened at Wallingford Ave N & N 82nd Street.

Fire officials on scene tell KING 5 that when they arrived just before 7 p.m., they found a woman's body in the crosswalk.

The causing driver apparently returned to the scene and was taken into police custody.

