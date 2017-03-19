Woman killed by train in Edmonds

(Photo: Edmonds Police)

A 41-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a train while she was on the train tracks in Edmonds Sunday evening.

The tragic accident happened just after 7 p.m. in the Haines Wharf area. Officers say the woman was on the tracks with her husband at the time; he was unhurt.

They have not yet said why the couple was on the tracks when the accident occurred.

Investigators have closed down that section of train tracks while they conduct their investigation. The closure should reopen before the Monday morning commute.

