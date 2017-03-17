Woman ejected, killed after rollover crash on I-5 in Kent

(Photo: WSDOT, KING)

Troopers shut down all lanes of the northbound I-5 near State Route 516 after a rollover accident Friday night in Kent. The accident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. when a car traveling on southbound I-5 rolled over into the median.

A woman who was in the car was ejected and thrown into the northbound lanes, according to the Washington State Patrol. Several vehicles traveling northbound hit the woman causing one of those vehicles to also rollover. That driver has only minor injuries. Three other people were in the first rollover vehicle and are currently being interviewed by investigators.

Troopers expect the northbound lanes will be closed for several hours. Drivers will be directed to take the SR 516 during the closer.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

