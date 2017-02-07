Woman distributes valentines to South Sound veterans

Kelley Chambers dropped off a bouquet of flowers for Irv Maule, a World War II veteran. (Photo: KING)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – One woman in the South Sound is working to make a difference for seniors who may feel lonesome around Valentine’s Day.

"I got some flowers and some chocolates," said Kelley Chambers, who went to visit her friend Mel Wilson Tuesday morning at his home in Lakewood.

It's her first of two stops.

"It’s for Valentine’s Day,” Chambers said. “He's got a lady friend, so I don't want to step on her toes.”

Chambers is different kind of friend; she’s a friend who checks in with aging veterans. She also works for an organization called Visiting Angels that provides senior home care.

Wilson isn’t her client but a friend and a 93-year-old World War II veteran. He's among many widowed seniors who get lonely especially around certain holidays.

"I had to keep active, otherwise life has no meaning," said Wilson.

That's where Chambers comes in.

"You know when you live by yourself, you know it's easy to feel isolated. I just want him to know that he's always thought about even though I can't be here all the time," she said.

She also delivered gifts to another veteran, Irv Maule, on Tuesday. He served in the Navy in WWII and he always dreams of his sweetheart, his late wife Beverly Jean. They were married for most their lives.

"Try to live with someone 70 years plus and see if you miss them, but I'm getting by," said Maule. “She's waiting for me. One of these days we'll be back together again."

But for now, at 93 years old, he's still in good health with friends who makes sure loneliness is replaced by love.

Copyright 2017 KING