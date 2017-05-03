Woman attacked walking to work in Snohomish

A sketch of a man who allegedly attacked a woman in Snohomish, Wash,, May 3, 2017. (Credit: Snohomish County Sheriff''s Office).

A woman said she was attacked by a man while walking to work in Snohomish Wednesday morning and that her attacker pulled down her pants and underwear during the assault.

It happened sometime before 3:20 a.m. the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said. That's when the woman, 22, flagged down a passing vehicle in the 1900 block of Bickford Avenue near the Snohomish Business Park and used the driver's cell phone to call 911.

The woman told police that the unknown man pulled her to the ground and started pulled down her clothes. She fought back and kicked him in the face. She was able to get away, but the attacker allegedly followed her until she lost him.

The woman has minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with an average build. He had short hair and stubble, was wearing a gray or tan plaid jacket, and brown pants or jeans. He was last seen traveling on foot southbound on Bickford Avenue.

Police are using K9s to search the area where the alleged attack happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

