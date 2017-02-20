Pacific Northwest snow. Photo: Gillian Peckham. (Photo: Custom)

The Spring Equinox is exactly four weeks away and yet Mother Nature continues to remind us that it’s still winter.

Snow levels might drop to near 1,000 feet Wednesday afternoon as a more rain and colder temperatures move into the Puget Sound area, says KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. The Cascade foothills could see some snow. If we see any lowland snow accumulations this week, it’s most likely going to be north of Seattle, around Everett, and be wet and slushy. Any accumulations would be limited.

Thursday will be cold and dry with morning temperature lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and daytime highs in the low to mid-40s. Look for a mix of rain and slush later in the day and continuing into Friday, when snow levels could reach 1,000 feet again. Right now it appears that little if any snow will accumulate below 500-1,000 feet. The weather should dry out but remain cool as we head into the weekend.

So far this month, the weather has been wet but seasonably mild for the past few weeks as we close in on the all-time record for wettest February since 1961, which was 9.11 inches. As of February 20, we've already received 8.06 inches of rain.

