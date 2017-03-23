Evacuations lifted as firefighters make against 693-acre Bryceville wildfire; 65% contained

A fire in the Bryceville area has destroyed or damaged at least 10 homes. PHOTO: Florida Forest Service

Evacuation orders have been lifted in Bryceville, Florida for residents who were affected by the 693-acre wildfire known as Garfield Road Fire. As of 4:15 p.m., the Florida Forest Service (FFS) said the fire is 65 percent contained and isn't spreading.

Officials said while assessing the damage in the daylight, the situation looks better than previously thought. In a noon press conference on Thursday, crews said they are "getting the situation better under control." We have learned two structures were destroyed, eight damaged and about 19 barns or sheds were destroyed or impacted as a result of the fire. More than 100 homes have also been saved.

Nassau County Emergency Management has ordered the evacuation of all residents in the areas of CR-121 and CR-119 in Bryceville late Wednesday afternoon. As of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews say they are opening roads to residents in that area and that power has been restored.

Responders are opening roads to residents of the Bryceville wildfire area now. Power in the area has been restored & hotspots being cleared. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 23, 2017

Fire officials said they will continue to monitor the fire. Authorities said there's still a lot of hot spots and concentrated heat sources in some of the rubble that's burning near CR-121 and CR-119.

Some of what #JFRD was faced with helping in @NassauEM Tough to see the loss of homes and property as we worked throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/slNwlsiwg4 — JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) March 23, 2017

Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of this fast- spreading fire. Officials said there were minor injuries to First Responders as they were battling the blaze.

The fire began around 2 p.m. Wednesday as an illegal yard burn off of Wills lane. In the 911 call, the wife told dispatch the fire started when her husband started burning moving boxes, as they had just moved into their home. Authorities said Wednesday night it was started by someone burning paper and books off CR-121, but got out of control and grew quickly from five acres to 696-acres.

According to Florida Forest Service, the person who started the 696-acre wildfire is "remorseful."

FFS said folks in Florida can only burn clean, dry wood. As a result, the individual has been issued a notice for violation for an illegal burn. A forestry bill will also be issued and could be thousands of dollars. FFS said they could also be liable for damages, including houses and livestock lost.

FFS and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, crews from Georgia, St. Johns County and Duval County responded and are on the scene assisting Nassau firefighters. Authorities estimate that there are about 150 to 175 first responders on the scene, some of them from the Red Cross assisting folks who have evacuated. JFRD said more than 20 units are on the scene with 50 to 60 firefighters.

Seventeen bulldozers are also out on the scene with one tractor damaged and flipped. The person operating the tractor is ok.

Residents seeking shelter can go to Bryceville First Baptist Church at 7732 US-301 where the Red Cross is assisting evacuees.There are other shelters at Gray Gables Church on Church Road, Callahan First Baptist Church on Green Ave and Brandy Baptist Church. If you can help please call 904-329-7231 or you can drop off all donations.

Crossview mortgage is also collecting items such as clothes sheets beds furniture food water dog cat food for all family’s of the Bryceville fires and are asking the city to come together and support these families who lost everything.

Pet owners and livestock owners can drop their animals off at Diamond D Ranch on Solomon Road in Jacksonville. Right now, employees at Dimaond D Ranch say it hasn't received any evacuated livestock, but people can still call their cell phone number: 904-591-3289. Thursday morning, folks can call their office number at 904-289-9331. The Duval County Extension Office has trucks and trailers to help transport livestock if need be and you can reach them at 904-240-8675.

Nassau authorities have set up a hotline for residents to call with question, information or if they need assistance: 904-548-0900.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have been accidental and the individual will face notice of violation, as well as have to repay the state the cost of the fire fight.

