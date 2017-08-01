Winds push smoke from BC fires into Washington

Smoke entering Washington state. (Courtesy: Washington Department of Ecology) (Photo: St. Onge, Camille (ECY))

The Washington Department of Ecology is warning Washington residents of smoke.

Officials say winds coming from the north are pushing smoke from wildfires in Canada into parts of Washington.

Currently, air quality in the state is 'mostly good,' according to Dr. Ranil Dhammapala with the state's Air Quality Program.

Washington's Air Monitoring Network grades air quality by the following categories:

Good

Moderate

Unhealthy For Sensitive Group

Unhealthy

Very Unhealthy

Hazardous

Residents in Darrington with respiratory problems may have a hard time breathing as smoke from the Suiattle Fire caused air quality to be categorized as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.' Depending on the fire and smoke activity over the next couple of days, air quality can stay at its current level or switch to 'moderate.' Air quality in Okanogan and Whatcom counties are expected to vary between 'good' and 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' over the next few days. Winds will start to come from the east by mid-week, bringing smoke into central Washington. Smoke could even make its way to King County before the end of Tuesday, according to Dhammapala. To see what resources are available to protect you from smoke effects, click here.

