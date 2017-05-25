Will nice summer follow great Memorial Day kickoff?

A view of South Lake Union from downtown Seattle. (Photo: Instagram user nopo_photo)

Frustrated Northwesterners associate too many Memorial Day weekends with blue tarps and rained out camp fires. But not this year.

The forecast is free of rain and temperatures should creep into the 80s. After a long record rainy winter in western Washington, that sounds like the break we're needing.

Now can we keep it going until Labor Day?

We thought it might be good to see what the National Climate Prediction Center is saying about the odds for our summer.

This map focuses on temperature, which is showing up to a 40% chance temperatures will be higher than normal.

This map shows equal chances of precipitation being higher or lower than normal. But since we don't get that much rain in the summer, there may not be much to worry about.

But University of Washington research meteorologist Cliff Mass is not placing bets on these climate forecasts.

"I don't buy it," said Mass. "All I can tell you is that we have virtually no skill in forecasting past three weeks."

Mass says a warm up in May is typical, often to be followed by the "June Gloom" - drizzly with temps in the 60s and low 70s. Real summer doesn't get going until a week or so after July 4th.

"There's no reason to expect anything other than normal for this coming summer," said Mass.

He also cites the fact that "the blob" is gone. The blob was a large pool of warmer than normal water in the north Pacific Ocean, which started in late 2013 and built strength through 2014 and 2015. That made for nice warm weather, but also gave Washington and California drought and even back to back record fire seasons in Washington in 2014 and 2015.

It's believed the blob was the result of a consistent high-pressure ridge that sat off the coast. What about this summer?

"The blob is gone, and we have the anti-blob right now," Mass said, citing cooler than normal temperatures in the north Pacific.

