Wildfires situation improves before Fourth of July weekend

The Spartan fire burns near Wenatchee. Photo: Washington Department of Natural Resources.

There is good news and bad news on Washington's forests and wildlands.

Firefighters are making major progress in putting out the states' three largest fires – the Sutherland Canyon fire, Spartan fire, and Straight Hollow fire – but campers are heading into the woods for the extended Fourth of July weekend, and some are bring fireworks with them.

Fireworks are illegal in National Forests and on 13 million acres of state owned and state protected land under the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

As of noon Friday, evacuations from wildfires were lifted for Chelan County. Grant County evacuation orders were reduced from a level two to a level one. Douglas County saw evacuation orders downgraded from a high level three to a level one along the Palisades Road corridor and the Highway 28 junction, according to fire officials.

Level three means leave immediately. Level two mean be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Level one means be alert and get ready to evacuate.

Light winds and favorable firefighting conditions have allowed fire crews to gain the upper hand. The largest fire, the 29,433 acre Sutherland Canyon Fire, is still burning six miles northwest of Quincy and is 50 percent contained.

The Spartan fire, which is nine miles southeast of Wenatchee, is burning 8,730 acres and is 81 percent contained.

© 2017 KING-TV