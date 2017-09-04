Smoke, air-quality concerns return to Puget Sound

Smoke from area wildfires could be seen throughout the Puget Sound region Monday prompting air-quality concerns.

Forecasts show an unusually strong area of high pressure resulting in hot, dry and hazy weather until Thursday. A Heat Advisory was issued for much of Puget Sound and Chehalis Valley area until 10 p.m. Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s, and overnight lows in the 60s.

Air quality for much of the Puget Sound was considered "Good" on Monday morning but was expected to degrade by the afternoon.

Air quality in the Tacoma-Puyallup area was at "Moderate" levels on Monday, meaning "Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion."

Air quality in Cle Elum was considered "Hazardous" as of 11 a.m. Monday, meaning "The entire population is more likely to be affected."

Much of the state east of the Cascade Mountains was categorized at moderate levels. Some areas of central and south central Washington were categorized as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and "Unhealthy."

A Red Flag Warning was issued for the western slopes of the Cascade foothills and the Olympics until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials warned dry, unstable air conditions could lead to rapid fire growth.

Crystal Mountain Resort closed Monday due to smoke from the Norse Peak fire, burning about 126 miles southeast of Seattle.

Crystal Mountain closed Monday due to smoke and poor air quality from Norse Peak fire. (Photo: Littler, Caryn)

By Sunday, that fire had burned 27.5 square miles and was only 8 percent contained.

The Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum has grown to 33 square miles.

That blaze prompted the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to impose evacuation orders on about 2,200 residents in the Roslyn, Ronald and Lake Cle Elum areas. It is zero percent contained.

A wildfire in central Washington state has crossed the border into Canada. The so-called Diamond Creek fire has burned 107 square miles and is affecting air quality in the Methow Valley.

