Wildfire prompts state of emergency in Kittitas County

Kittitas County officials have declared a state of emergency due to the increasing fire threat from the Jolly Mountain fire.

The county Board of Commissioners approved the resolution Tuesday at the request of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office who has issued level 2 evacuations to over 500 homes threatened by the fire.

Firefighters are battling the blaze that is burning 11 miles northwest of Cle Elum and has burned approximately 4,682 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The resolution suspends typical “red tape” and allows county departments to sign contracts swiftly and incur expenses needed for emergency operations.

Kittitas County’s Emergency Operations Center, which activated as a result of the resolution, will coordinate requests and information with all county departments.

