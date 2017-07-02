Wildfire prompts Level 2 evacuation notice in Naches

Wildfire burning in Naches, Wash. (Photo: Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management)

Fire crews are battling a 500-acre wildfire burning near Highway 12 at Naches.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said the fire threatens homes in the Naches area. S. Naches Rd is closed between Ranger Rd. and Rosenkranz Rd.

A Level 2 evacuation order is in place, which means residents can return to their homes but be ready to leave if conditions change.

Other wildfires in Washington

Fire officials say two large grass fires south of Wenatchee in central Washington state are each about 75 percent contained, and all evacuation notices have been lifted.



Officials on Saturday say containment lines held on a 47-square-mile (122-square-kilometer) wildfire and a 13-square-mile (34-square-kilometer) wildfire and that the evacuation notices in Chelan, Grant and Douglas counties have been lifted.



About 400 firefighters worked on the fires, but fire managers say many firefighting resources will now be released.



Officials say crews have started repair work to limit erosion and smoothing berms built to stop flames.

