Smoke from wildfires returns to Puget Sound

Smoky air returned to the Puget Sound area Saturday, but officials say it shouldn't last long.

KING 5 viewers reported seeing a haze settling in Kitsap, Tacoma, Graham, Bainbridge Island, Puyallup, Port Orchard and Bonney Lake/Lake Tapps. Smoke from wildfires in the Cascades is the likely cause, according to the National Weather Service.

The Jolly Mountain Fire has torched 36,000-plus acres near Cle Elum, and the Norse Peak Fire in Pierce County over 52,000 acres.

"There's fires all over the place, up and down the Cascades," NWS meteorologist Gary Schneider said.

The Puget Sound Clean Agency, which monitors air quality in the region, had Kitsap's air quality listed as "moderate" mid-afternoon Saturday, but rising.

As of 2:30 p.m., the state Department of Ecology rated Kitsap's air quality as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" — meaning anyone with respiratory or heart problems, kids or pregnant women should limit time outdoors.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, however, which may help push the smoke out of the area.

