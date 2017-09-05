Officials call for statewide burn ban

Norse Peak fire (Photo: Inciweb)

The state’s calling in the Washington National Guard to help fight 11 wildfires in Washington that continue to grow.

“This fire season is not even over, it’s really in just the climactic moments,” said Washington state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

The Department of Natural Resources also called for burn ban for the entire state.

“Without any relief from this weather in the foreseeable future and with our firefighters spread across the Northwest, we can no longer allow outdoor burning anywhere in Washington,” said Franz.

Franz said more than half of DNR’s 1,500 employees, many who usually work in offices, have been deployed to fire scenes to support crews and in some cases work on the fire lines.

“We don’t have resources, because they’ve already gone to many of our neighboring states,” said Franz.

