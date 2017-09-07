Norse Peak, Jolly Mountain Fires grow to more than 110 square miles

Norse Peak fire (Photo: Inciweb)

The wildfire that forced evacuations at Crystal Mountain Resort is now bigger than the city of Tacoma.

Fire officials say the lightning-sparked Norse Peak Fire has grown to over 70 square miles and burned 45,433 acres on Thursday. Tacoma is 62 square miles in area.

The fire was 8 percent contained as of Wednesday night.

Level 3 evacuations -- meaning leave now -- remain in place in Pierce County for Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, Silver Springs Campground, Silver Creek, Deep Creek, Joke Creek, Alta Community, Pick Handle Basin, Goat Creek and the Gold Hill Community. There is also a Level 3 evacuation for Goose Prairie along Bumping River Road in Yakima County.

The southern edge of the Norse Peak fire continues to push along State Route 410. Firefighters are scouring the south side of the road and found multiple spot fires, which they put out immediately. The largest spot fire was one-quarter of an acre.

The 1,449 acre American Fire crept up the American Ridge and is making its way down the east side.

State Route 410 remains closed between State Route 123 and milepost 89 near Bumping River Road until Saturday. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Chinook Pass to Snoqualmie Pass and the White River entrance to Mount Rainier National Park is closed.

Jolly Mountain Fire

The second largest fire in the state, the Jolly Mountain Fire, is now 41 square miles and burned 26,325 acres -- larger than the size of Bellevue.

Crews will continue to hold fire lines Thursday and prepare containment lines along Cle Elum ridge. Firefighters plan to extend the containment line to the eastern perimeter near Jungle Creek and look at options near the northwest perimeter. Five percent of the fire is contained.

There are still 20 miles of active fire perimeter that are uncontained. That area contains large areas of beetle-killed forest with dead and down fuel.

Level 1-3 evacuation notices have been issued for the Cle Elum area. An interactive Jolly Mountain Fire Map shows the evacuation notice levels in the area.

Closed areas include forest service lands in the Upper Cle Elum Valley beyond the Last Resort Restaurant on State Route 903 east to Highway 97, Nature Conservancy lands east of Cle Elum Lake, and Department of Natural Resources lands west of Route 97, including all campgrounds in the Teanaway Community Forest.

Governor Jay Inslee over the weekend declared a statewide state of emergency due to the wildfires.

